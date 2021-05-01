Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,311. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $516.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

