ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €610.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €547.82 ($644.49).

