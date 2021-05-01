Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Raised to $196.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

Shares of ABG opened at $198.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $233.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.95.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after acquiring an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

