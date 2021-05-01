Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Raised to $196.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.
Shares of ABG opened at $198.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $233.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.95.
In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after acquiring an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
