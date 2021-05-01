Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

NYSE:AJG opened at $144.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $145.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.