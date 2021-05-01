Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.95. 1,040,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,526. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $145.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.