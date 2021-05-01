Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.38.

Shares of AJG traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.95. 1,040,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,526. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $145.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

