Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its target price lifted by Truist from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $106.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

