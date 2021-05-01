Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 22,135.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUSA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUSA opened at $82.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $82.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.