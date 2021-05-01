Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.15% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRVR. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,462,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 189,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRVR opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.