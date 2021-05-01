Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2,669.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 82,233 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 582,488 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

