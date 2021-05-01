Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,744,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $71.50 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05.

