Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $949,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

