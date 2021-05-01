Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3,956.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $27.46.

