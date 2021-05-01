Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $71.50 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $41.18 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05.

