Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,837 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $59.50 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26.

