Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 191 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average of $140.45. The company has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

