Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 160,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 159,014 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMT opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th.

In other MFS Multimarket Income Trust news, Director Steven E. Buller purchased 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58,959.24 per share, with a total value of $535,055,103.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,869,507. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.