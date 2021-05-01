Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,689. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 112.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923 in the last ninety days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

