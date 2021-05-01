Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BTIG Research currently has a $14.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

ACRE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 576,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,536,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after buying an additional 67,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

