Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%.

Shares of ARD stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,550. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

