Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Arconic has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arconic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 630,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

