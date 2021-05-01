Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 995 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WELL opened at $75.03 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

