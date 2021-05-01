Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,609,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,131,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,712,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 133,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000.

NASDAQ BUG opened at $26.89 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $29.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51.

