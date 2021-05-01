Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $154.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.33. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $119.65 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

