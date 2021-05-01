Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $5,164,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

