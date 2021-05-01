Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.77.

NYSE ADM opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

