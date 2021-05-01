Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $8.06.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $340,120.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $67,484.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.