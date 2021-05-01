AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

ATR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.81. 365,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,697. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.26. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $153.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.48%.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

