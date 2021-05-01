Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

AINV opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

