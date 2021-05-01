Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post sales of $52.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.27 million and the highest is $52.81 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $71.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $218.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.20 million to $218.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $213.12 million, with estimates ranging from $212.51 million to $214.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AINV traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. 223,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

