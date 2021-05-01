APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sees Large Volume Increase

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 968,913 shares.The stock last traded at $21.29 and had previously closed at $21.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get APi Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,159,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in APi Group by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after acquiring an additional 992,497 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,865,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 509,416 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.