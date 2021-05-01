Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Short Interest Update

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,550,000 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the March 31st total of 15,980,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APHA opened at $15.38 on Friday. Aphria has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 601,596 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

APHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

