Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,537 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.13. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

