AON (NYSE:AON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AON opened at $251.44 on Friday. AON has a one year low of $169.29 and a one year high of $254.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.50 and a 200 day moving average of $215.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

