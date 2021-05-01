AON (NYSE:AON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $240.03

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $240.03 and last traded at $239.27, with a volume of 1889466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Get AON alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.