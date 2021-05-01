Anthony Thomas Clark Sells 2,472 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $68.03 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.51%.

NWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

