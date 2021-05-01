Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Brokerages predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210,000.00 and the lowest is $180,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $930,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $970,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $9.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,271,746.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and have sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. 6.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Anterix by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after purchasing an additional 512,262 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,064,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. 89,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,797. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.