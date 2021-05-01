ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Plans Dividend of $3.35

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 3.3492 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $448.22 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $197.26 and a 52 week high of $485.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.57.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.