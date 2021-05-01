ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Plans Dividend of $3.35

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 3.3492 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.
ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $448.22 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $197.26 and a 52 week high of $485.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.57.
About ANTA Sports Products
