Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ansell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of ANSLY stock opened at $125.88 on Friday. Ansell has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $126.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.96.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

