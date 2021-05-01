Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ADRZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andritz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Andritz has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

ADRZY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 605. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. Andritz has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.