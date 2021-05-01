Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Tops $5.95 on Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.95 or 0.00010343 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $340.24 million and $6.84 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018854 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.91 or 0.01129596 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,176,450 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

