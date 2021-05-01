Analyzing Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Chembio Diagnostics has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evoke Pharma has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.1% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chembio Diagnostics and Evoke Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chembio Diagnostics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Evoke Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chembio Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 81.70%. Evoke Pharma has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 517.28%. Given Evoke Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evoke Pharma is more favorable than Chembio Diagnostics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chembio Diagnostics and Evoke Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chembio Diagnostics $34.46 million 2.34 -$13.68 million ($0.79) -5.05 Evoke Pharma N/A N/A -$7.13 million ($0.32) -5.06

Evoke Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chembio Diagnostics. Evoke Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chembio Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chembio Diagnostics and Evoke Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chembio Diagnostics -76.55% -73.70% -33.21% Evoke Pharma N/A -983.14% -188.91%

Summary

Chembio Diagnostics beats Evoke Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases. The company sells its products under the STAT-PAK, SURE CHECK, STAT VIEW, and DPP trademarks, as well as under the private labels of its marketing partners to medical laboratories and hospitals, governmental and public health entities, non-governmental organizations, medical professionals, and retail establishments in the United States and internationally. It has collaboration agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, and the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics, as well as U.S. government agencies, such as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

