Analysts Set Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) PT at $20.00

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WNC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of WNC opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,348,000 after purchasing an additional 462,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 617,491 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,721,000 after acquiring an additional 462,070 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 261,659 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 132,731 shares during the period.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

