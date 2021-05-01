Analysts Set Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Price Target at $20.64

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Veoneer by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNE traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 938,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,072. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

