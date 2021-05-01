Analysts Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) PT at $284.43

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.17 and a 200-day moving average of $244.31. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $172.32 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

