Analysts Set The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) PT at $46.14

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.14.

AAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of AAN stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,691. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $34.26.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 12.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 33.0% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

