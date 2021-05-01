Analysts Set Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT at $28.90

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

PARXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Parex Resources stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

