Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target at $321.00

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE:GNRC traded down $13.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.95. 872,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,923. Generac has a 12 month low of $90.30 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.59 and a 200 day moving average of $267.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Generac by 86.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Generac by 57.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Generac by 17.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Generac by 41.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Generac by 20.1% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.