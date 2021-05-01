Analysts Set Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Price Target at GBX 219.67

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.67 ($2.87).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 291 ($3.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 286.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 250.66. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The company has a market cap of £665.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.38%.

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32). Also, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81). In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,614 shares of company stock worth $10,222,474.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

