Analysts Set Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target at $152.20

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

EQGPF traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 368. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $112.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

